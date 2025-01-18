Trump isn’t prioritizing Ukraine conflict

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald does not view the Ukraine conflict as a top priority for America's national interests, according to several anonymous EU officials quoted by Bloomberg. The report, published on Tuesday, claimed that Trump has given European leaders the impression that he does not see Ukraine’s future as crucial or strategically important to the US.



However, sources close to Trump’s team suggested that European officials could remain cautiously optimistic. They indicated that Trump may continue supporting Ukraine to ensure it holds a strong position before any potential negotiations with Russia. The article further noted that Trump is keen to avoid a repeat of the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and is wary that a Russian victory could encourage China to take more aggressive actions.



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who recently met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, stated that she does not expect the US to disengage from Ukraine. Despite Trump’s unpredictability, sources noted that no one can say with certainty what direction he will take once in office on January 20.



In an interview with Newsmax, Trump reiterated his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a sentiment that the Kremlin has welcomed, though it emphasized that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict must address issues such as NATO's eastward expansion. Incoming National Security Advisor Michael Waltz acknowledged the reality that expelling every Russian from Ukrainian territory may not be feasible, and suggested that this recognition could help pave the way for peace.



