Pentagon adviser brands Trump as ‘sociopathic narcissist’ on private camera

(MENAFN) A hidden-camera released by journalist James O'Keefe on Wednesday shows Jamie Mannina, a Pentagon consultant, expressing strong disdain for President-elect Donald Trump. In the footage, Mannina, a security and artificial intelligence expert working as a private contractor for the US government, describes as a "sociopathic narcissist" and accuses him of being "addicted to lying about himself to advance his personal interests." Mannina also shared that he was discussing possible actions with retired generals and admirals regarding Trump's upcoming second term.



Mannina, who previously worked for various government agencies including the FBI and the Department of State, revealed that Trump’s 2016 election victory motivated him to join the intelligence community in an effort to counteract foreign interference. The contractor also criticized Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, calling him a womanizer and an alcoholic.



Following the video's release, the Joint Staff press service clarified that Mannina was a contracted employee with Booz Allen Hamilton and worked within the Joint Staff J6 division but was not an adviser to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The statement emphasized that Mannina’s views did not reflect those of the top military official, who is looking forward to working with Trump’s administration.



The video sparked reactions, including from Elon Musk, who responded with shock, using the acronym “WTF.” O'Keefe, known for using controversial methods, has faced criticism for his journalistic practices and selective editing in the past.



