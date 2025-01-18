Russia, Ukraine make first POW exchange of 2025

(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have successfully carried out their first prisoner swap of 2025, with 25 Russian released by Kiev. In return, Moscow freed an equal number of Ukrainian servicemen. The exchange, mediated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saw the Russian prisoners transferred to Belarus, where they received medical and psychological care, as well as the chance to contact their families. These soldiers will then be sent to rehabilitation centers for further treatment.



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the exchange, expressing gratitude to the UAE for facilitating the operation. The most recent previous swap took place in late December 2024, involving 150 Russian soldiers and nearly 200 Ukrainians, with both sides using the UAE as an intermediary. Russia’s human rights ombudsman recently listed 630 Ukrainian POWs who had been held for over a year, hoping they would be included in future swaps.



