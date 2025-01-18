General Atomics Tapped To Close Low-Cost Missile Gap With China
Date
1/18/2025 5:04:29 AM
(MENAFN- Asia Times)
While the US attempts to solve its missile stockpile crunch with cheap, easily mass-produced missiles, China's production surge forces a stark reckoning with modern warfare's industrial and attritional realities and the race to outgun near-peer adversaries.
This month, The War Zone reported that General Atomics has unveiled a new low-cost air-to-surface missile, dubbed the“Strike Missile,” at the Surface Navy Association's annual symposium.
The missile, developed by General Atomics' Electromagnetic Systems Group, features an air-breathing propulsion system with a single ventral intake and a slab-sided design with two lugs on top, with no clear indications about its size, performance and other specifications from the company.
The US military's focus on cost-effective, mass-producible munitions like the Strike Missile reflects an urgent need for scalable, long-range capabilities in high-end conflicts. Similar initiatives, like the US Navy's Multi-Mission Affordable Capacity Effector (MACE) and the US Air Force's Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) , highlight a broader effort to balance capability with affordability.
In addition to those projects, in September 2024, Asia Times reported that Anduril Industries, a US defense contractor, has introduced the Barracuda family of Autonomous Air Vehicles (AAVs) to address the critical depletion of US weapon stockpiles.
The Barracuda series, designed for economical, hyper-scale production, comprises the Barracuda-100, Barracuda-250, and Barracuda-500. These air-breathing, software-defined expendable AAVs are compatible with various payloads and deployment mechanisms and have varying sizes, ranges, and payload capacities.
MENAFN18012025000159011032ID1109103614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.