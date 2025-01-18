Dubai's Desert Vipers Raising The Bar For Sustainability In Cricket, Leading The Way For Other Teams To Follow

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – January 17, 2025 – The Dubai Desert Vipers are proving that sustainability and can go hand-in-hand. Evidenced by their Season 2 Carbon Footprint Report, the Vipers are setting a new benchmark for reducing environmental impact while also leading the charge for other sports teams to adopt greener practices. In an era where climate change increasingly threatens the future of sport, the Desert Vipers' commitment to sustainability serves as a compelling example of how action can drive real change. As one of the first cricket franchises to sign the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework, the Desert Vipers have taken their environmental responsibility seriously, and their efforts are paying off.







The Vipers' Season 2 Carbon Footprint Report reveals an impressive 15.1% reduction in emissions compared to Season 1, with a total carbon footprint of 775.7 tCO2e. This milestone demonstrates that the franchise's commitment to sustainability isn't just a short-term goal, but a long-term strategy embedded into the core of their operations. Key factors contributing to the reduction include a decrease in air travel and a shift toward more eco-friendly travel practices, as well as a shorter tournament schedule in Season 2, which reduced the team's hotel stays. The breakdown of the emissions sources shows that hotel stays accounted for 44% of the footprint, while travel made up 30%, stadium usage 17%, and kit 9%.

While the Desert Vipers are proud of their carbon footprint reduction, they are also committed to transparency and using their platform to inspire change across the wider sports industry.





“Sports teams are in a unique position to influence society, and Desert Vipers are proud to lead the way. Our Season 2 Carbon Footprint Report highlights both the key areas sports teams can focus on as well as featuring some of our key initiatives, which other teams could emulate. Sustainability is woven into everything we do, and we urge other teams to follow our lead. Our doors are always open to anyone and we welcome collaboration” said CEO, Phil Oliver.“We are committed to making real, lasting change, but the wider sports community must come together to secure a greener future for all.”

Sustainability Lead, Ben Hardy-Jones, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the team's transparency and determination to make progress.“As a proud signatory of the UN Sports for Climate Action Framework, we are committed to transparency in our sustainability efforts. This report not only showcases our progress but also highlights the challenges that remain. We are pleased with our reductions, especially in travel-related emissions, but this journey is far from over. Our aim is to inspire other sports organizations to join us in making sustainability a core pillar of their operations and to positively influence fan behaviour.”

Beyond the internal environmental practices of the Desert Vipers, the team has also worked hard to engage and educate future generations on sustainability through their groundbreaking Schools Program. This initiative combines the excitement of cricket with essential lessons on environmental responsibility. In Season 2 alone, the Vipers reached over 4,000 students across 27 schools, delivering more than 4,300 hours of sustainability coaching. The program is just one example of how the Vipers are planting the seeds for a greener future. Jerseys worn by the students featured key environmental messages, including“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” and the critical“1.5°C” climate threshold, making sustainability an accessible and engaging topic for the children and their families.

Further demonstrating their commitment to sustainability, the Desert Vipers will host their“Sustainability Match” this Saturday, January 18th, 2025, as part of the DP World ILT20 league. This match will go beyond the typical sporting event to highlight the team's commitment to environmental stewardship and healthy lifestyles. Fans will have the opportunity to engage with the Vipers' sustainability journey, with eco-friendly initiatives and activities incorporated into the matchday experience, supported by Sustainability Impact Partner, Carrefour MAF. It's not just about cricket; it's about uniting fans and the community in a shared mission to create a greener, healthier and happier future.

While Desert Vipers are proud of the progress they've made, they know that true success will come when the entire sports community joins in the fight against climate change. The team continues to call on other cricket franchises, sports organizations, and fans to take meaningful action to reduce their environmental impact, ensuring that sustainability becomes a central part of the fabric of sport.

.co

To purchase tickets to the Sustainability Match on Saturday 18th January 2025, please click here:

Hannah Hall – ...: +971 525 493067

The Desert Vipers are one of six teams competing in the UAE's International League T20 (ILT20). Owned by Lancer Capital and renowned for both sporting excellence and a deep commitment to sustainability, the team champions the United Nations Sports for Climate Action framework, aiming to cut its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Central to this mission is the Desert Vipers Schools Programme, engaging thousands of children across the UAE in cricket, while fostering education on healthy living and environmental stewardship. In January, the team will release a detailed Plastics Report, showcasing its efforts to combat plastic pollution. From recycling unused kits into fan jerseys to slashing plastic waste, the Desert Vipers are redefining environmental responsibility in sports. By innovating on and off the field, they inspire future generations to take meaningful action for the planet.