Iran And Russia Officially Sign 20-Year Strategic Cooperation Treaty

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that during the visit of Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, to Moscow, a 20-year cooperation treaty was signed between Iran and Russia.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's official website published the full text of the agreement on Friday, January 17, under the title“Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.”

This agreement states that the relations between Tehran and Moscow will be elevated to a“new level” with a“comprehensive, long-term, and strategic” character, and both parties have expressed hope that this deal will expand bilateral ties.

Reuters described this long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia as a“defense” understanding, adding that its implementation will broaden military cooperation between the two countries in various areas, including security, military exercises, naval visits, and joint officer training.

The agreement also mentions that both parties are committed to“strengthening cooperation in security and defense, as well as closely coordinating activities at regional and global levels.”

Furthermore, in the final clause of Article 3, it states:“If either of the contracting parties is subject to aggression, the other contracting party will not provide military or other aid to the aggressor that would contribute to continuing the aggression and will assist in ensuring that any disputes are resolved according to the United Nations Charter and other applicable international legal principles.”

Iranian newspapers have reported that discussions on concluding a 20-year agreement between Moscow and Tehran have been underway for the past four years.

This strategic partnership between Iran and Russia is likely to have significant regional and global implications. By formalizing military and defense ties, the two countries are strengthening their collaboration in the face of common geopolitical challenges.

Both nations have signaled that they aim to enhance not only their security cooperation but also their broader diplomatic and economic relationships in the coming decades. This agreement reflects a deepening alignment between Iran and Russia, signaling a shift in their respective foreign policy strategies.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram