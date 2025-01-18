Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Hotels In Navi Mumbai Charging Over ₹1 Lakh, Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Coldplay Concert Mumbai 2025: Five-star hotels in Navi Mumbai, are fully booked for the weekend in view of Coldplay concert, according to hotel aggregator applications. British rock Coldplay is gearing up to light up the stage today at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai as part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour.'

Coldplay three-day concert

The three-day concert, starting on January 18, will have the audience dancing to the tunes of the rock band on January 19 and 21 as well. Notably, all guest accommodations near DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai , are fully booked for the weekend.

Coldplay announced a third show on January 21 following strong response from the masses as could be sensed by after the rush for tickets. Tickets on BookMyShow were sold out within minutes after Coldplay's India tour was announced in September 2024.

During long weekends or on special occasions like New Year, hotel rates are typically high. However, the rates are skyrocketing this weekend because of the Coldplay concert in Navi Mumbai. Let's have a look at room charges for a single day during Coldplay concert:

Skyrocketing hotel prices in Navi Mumbai amid Coldplay concert

Hotels located within 20 km range of the Coldplay concert venue DY Patil Stadium are fully booked. These hotels are charging a whopping ₹25,000 to close to ₹90,000 for a single room on Saturday. The Courtyard by Marriott located near the venue in Mumbai's Nerul has no rooms available, as per MakeMyTrip listings.

For a stay on January 18 night, hotel aggregator app Agoda is offering a room for two in the Courtyard by Marriott for over ₹88,000. MakeMyTrip listings show a single room on January 18 in Taj Ends Land in Mumbai's Bandra for almost ₹30,000 for a single night.

Fern Residency is another hotel located few kilometres away from the venue, in Turbhe, which is offering one room for two people for ₹21,000 on the night of January 18. For January 18 night stay, Navi Mumbai's hotel 'Country Inn & Suites by Radisson' is offering a room for two at ₹26,000, according to hotel listings on MakeMyTrip.

Social media reaction

A user wrote,“The normal day price of this hotel is ₹30,000 but the price is increased to ₹115,000 because there will be Coldplay concert on 18th jan Mumbai.” Another user remarked,“The Coldplay concert turned into a goldmine for luxury hotels in Mumbai, with prices crossing ₹1 lakh per night. Music and high life go hand in hand!”

A third user commented,“With Coldplay set to perform at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, hotels in the area are charging up to ₹5 lakh for a three-night stay. Most properties are fully booked, with prices surging for the concert dates.” A fourth user wrote,“Rates of Hotels at Navi Mumbai during the 2 day Coldplay concert. These never crossed 10k and now look at these insane prices.”