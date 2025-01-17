(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, USA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGBU Cultural Center Opens Doors to Students of Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School After Devastating LA Fire

In the wake of a catastrophic wildfire that destroyed the Pasadena campus of Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School, up to 190 students from Kindergarten through 8th grade will temporarily relocate to the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center, just four miles from the original school campus. It will serve as a vital bridge to recovery for the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School community in the months ahead.

AGBU Central Board, working with leadership of the AGBU Western Region on the ground, moved immediately to offer the use of the AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Cultural Center through the end of the 2025-2026 school year. This extended period will allow the school to regroup and rebuild while ensuring minimal disruption to academic instruction for the year.

The wildfires, which ravaged towns and communities in LA County, spread to the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School campus on January 8, leaving nothing intact except a khachkar (Armenian cross-stone) that symbolically endures as a beacon of faith and resilience. Despite the devastation, the school remains steadfast in its mission to offer a Christ-centered education rooted in Armenian religious and cultural heritage while pursuing academic excellence.

The Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School was established in 1980, serving students from pre-school to 8th grade. Recently, it underwent a major renovation of its facilities, including a new roof.

“As soon as we heard that the school had perished, we knew we had to step in and lend support," stated AGBU Western Region Chair Kevork Zoryan. "While we are on edge with the regional fires, not knowing where the next emergency will arise, we know that, as AGBU, we cannot sit idle. We reached out to our friends at Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School within the early moments of this tragedy to assure them that they can count on us for support," he added.

In a public statement, the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School board affirmed its determination to rebuild, and its Chair Arlin Titanian expressed profound gratitude to AGBU for the partnership it forged literally overnight.

“It's rare to encounter such a strong and compassionate partner, and AGBU's commitment to supporting us has not gone unnoticed. We are incredibly fortunate to have you by our side; in unity is strength," said Titanian.

In addition to welcoming the students with open arms, AGBU has already donated $50,000 each to the American Red Cross and the World Central Kitchen to support their initial relief efforts. Grassroots outreach is under way, keeping in mind the importance of public safety and the wellbeing of all.

AGBU President Sam Simonian noted, "It is times like these when humanity is put to the test. AGBU and its members always rise to serve, and we are pleased to be able to offer this solace for the Sahag Mesrob Armenian Christian School community. The AGBU Central Board will continue to coordinate with the AGBU Western Region leadership and on-the-ground volunteers to provide support to those in need. We will keep the public updated on our progress as we work together to recover from the great upheaval that has befallen the county of Los Angeles and its residents.”

