2025 CES: Ambilight's Global Debut Of The Second-Generation Whole-Vehicle Black EC Smart Product

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The booth features four key innovation zones: the

EC Exploration Zone, EC Smart Automobile Zone, EC Green Architecture Zone, and Good to Know. These zones provided attendees with insights into the technical principles and real-world applications of electrochromic (EC) technology.

Revolutionary Whole-Vehicle Black EC Smart Product

The highlight of Ambilight's showcase was the debut of its second-generation whole-vehicle black EC smart product. This cutting-edge enables adjustable dimming across nearly all vehicle glass surfaces, including the front and rear side windows, sunroof, and rear windshield.

With a global-leading dimming factor of over 40 times, it provides an impressive infrared blocking rate of up to 99% and a UV blocking rate of up to 99.99%.

Visitors experienced the intelligent control system, which supports voice commands, touch inputs, and light sensing, to adjust the transparency of the vehicle's glass, enabling dimming effects ranging from fully transparent to deep black.

International attendees praised the product for its exceptional heat insulation, UV protection, enhanced privacy, and user-friendly operation. Its minimalist aesthetic and intuitive design garnered widespread acclaim as a breakthrough in automotive innovation.

Setting the Standard for Green Smart Buildings

In CES 2025, Ambilight first demonstrated the EC architecture glass in the EC Green Architecture Zone and set a new benchmark for the future of green smart buildings. Offering enhanced visibility, sleek aesthetics, and superior energy performance, this innovative glass has already been installed in several energy-neutral buildings across Asia. It underscores Ambilight's commitment to sustainable solutions for modern architecture.

Accelerating Global Expansion

Standing out as the first company globally to introduce the concept of whole-vehicle dimming, Ambilight continues to lead the market with robust R&D capabilities and strategic partnerships. To date, the company has collaborated with over 10 world-renowned automobile brands and equipped hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles with its EC smart sunroofs.

With a growing presence in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, Ambilight is gaining recognition as an industry leader. Its portfolio of 530+ global patents and 100,000+ users worldwide positions the company as a trusted partner for innovation and excellence.

Our Vision

Looking ahead, Ambilight plans to expand its EC product line, bringing dimming technology into more aspects of everyday life. Our vision is to bring visual comfort through your fingertips and contribute to a sustainable world. One day, Ambilight will become a household name for its innovative EC products.

As CES 2025 concludes, Ambilight cements its role as a pioneer in EC smart technology, driving the future of energy-efficient living and personalized innovation.

