Pope affirms documents on Vatican’s ‘dark dealings’

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has confirmed the existence of documents detailing clergy abuse and within the Catholic Church, inherited from his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI. In his memoir, Spera (Hope), Francis reveals that upon his election in 2013, Benedict handed him a “large white box” containing files on serious issues including abuse, misconduct, and corruption within the Church. Benedict, who resigned due to health reasons, reportedly told Francis that the box included documents on actions he had taken regarding the removal of individuals involved in these matters.



The revelation adds further weight to the scandals that marred Benedict’s papacy, including the sexual abuse cover-ups and the Vatileaks scandal, which exposed corruption and financial mismanagement within the Vatican. In his memoir, co-written with Carlo Musso, Francis reflects on his efforts to continue Benedict's work in addressing these issues, though he stresses that he, too, has made mistakes during his time as Pope.



Additionally, Francis advocates for greater female participation in the Church while reaffirming that women will not be allowed to become priests. He also shares personal anecdotes from his youth in Buenos Aires and recalls two assassination attempts during his 2021 visit to Iraq.



