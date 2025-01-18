Saudi German Health Awarded 'Best Investor Relations Healthcare Company' In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Saudi German has been recognized as the Best Investor Relations Healthcare Company in Saudi Arabia at the prestigious International Finance Annual Awards ceremony 2024, held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai.

The International Finance Annual Awards celebrate corporate and professional excellence, honoring organizations and individuals who have made significant contributions to their industries. As the global business landscape continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize and reward those who drive innovation, performance, and impactful solutions.

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, CEO of Saudi German Health, shared his thoughts on the recognition:”This award is a true testament to the incredible hard work and unwavering dedication of our entire team. We are truly humbled to be recognized for our efforts in investor relations and our relentless pursuit of excellence in the healthcare sector. At Saudi German Health, we are driven by a deep sense of responsibility and passion to innovate and provide the highest quality care. Every step we take is rooted in transparency, trust, and a genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of those we serve. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional services to our community, all under our guiding belief of 'Caring Like Family.'”





The award recognizes outstanding achievements in various fields, including innovation in products and services, corporate social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and corporate governance. Winning an International Finance Award Highlights Saudi German Health's ongoing commitment to excellence, business performance, and positive impact on both the healthcare industry and the global business community.

This recognition underscores Saudi German Health's dedication to investor relations, its contribution to the healthcare sector, and its role in shaping the future of the industry in Saudi Arabia and beyond.