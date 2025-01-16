Alpha Aesthetics Partners Reflects On A Year Of Growth, Community, And Innovation In 2024

Alpha experienced a transformative year in 2024, marked by significant growth across its network. By expanding its footprint, welcoming new providers, and increasing team headcount, Alpha demonstrated its commitment to strategic scaling while maintaining its high standards of operational excellence. This growth positions the company for continued success in 2025 and beyond.





Expansion:

Alpha grew from 14 to 25 locations, doubled its partner practices from 6 to 12, and expanded from 4 states to 10, carefully selecting partners who share its commitment to excellence and innovation.



Organic Growth:

The company posted strong year-over-year organic growth, reflecting its disciplined approach to operational execution and partner success.



Provider Growth:

Alpha started the year with 87 providers and grew to 155 by year-end, adding 68 providers and demonstrating its ability to attract and integrate top-tier talent.

Total Headcount Growth:

Total team size expanded from 185 to 319, a net increase of 134 team members across clinical and non-clinical roles.

Key Developments



In 2024, Alpha launched innovative programs and initiatives designed to empower providers, foster collaboration, and create new opportunities for long-term success. These developments reinforce Alpha's position as a leader in the medical aesthetics industry and reflect its commitment to delivering value to partners and patients alike.





AlphaShares:

Launched in early 2024, this first-of-its-kind program offers providers the opportunity to become owners of the company, aligning their success with Alpha's broader goals. "To work with us means you have the opportunity to own a piece of the company; to partner with us means you can take care of your people," said John Wheeler, CEO. Through AlphaShares, practice partners have opened pathways for wealth creation, enabling their teams to share in Alpha's growth.



Mastermind Groups:

Introduced mid-year, these virtual forums, hosted on Slack, provide partners with an ongoing platform to exchange ideas, address challenges, and collaborate on best practices. By fostering a sense of community and shared purpose, the Mastermind Groups have become a vital resource for partners.



Alpha Aesthetics University and AIM Series:

Launched in Q4, these programs are focused on helping providers grow their careers and practices. With a curriculum designed to enhance skill development, operational excellence, and professional engagement, Alpha Aesthetics University and AIM empower providers to achieve exceptional results while driving practice success.



PartnerCon Nashville:

Held in Q4, Alpha hosted its first all-partner gathering in Nashville, creating a space for collaboration and celebration. This flagship event, which will now be held annually, brought together partners to share insights, strengthen relationships, and align on shared goals for the future.

Cinch:

Alpha introduced Cinch, a white-labeled GLP-1 weight loss program, giving partners a new way to expand patient offerings and create additional revenue streams. This innovative program is designed to meet patient demand while delivering significant value to Alpha's practices.



Leadership Enhancements



Alpha's leadership team played a pivotal role in the company's success in 2024, focusing on strategic growth and operational excellence. With key hires and an emphasis on supporting partners and providers, Alpha has built a foundation for sustainable growth and innovation that will carry into the coming years.





Welcomed

Henry Neely

as Chief Financial Officer and

Arcot Prakash

as Chief Information Officer, bolstering Alpha's financial and operational leadership.

Continued to attract top-tier talent to support growth and enhance the partner and patient experience.



Looking Ahead to 2025



Alpha remains focused on delivering value through seamless integrations, world-class training, driving same-store sales growth, and expanding its footprint with best-in-class partners. By prioritizing community, innovation, and professional development, Alpha is well-positioned for another year of meaningful achievements.



John Wheeler, CEO:

"2024 was a defining year for Alpha Aesthetics Partners. We expanded our reach, strengthened our community, and set new standards in the aesthetics industry. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and the foundation we've built for the future. As we move into 2025, we're not just growing - we're leading. I'm excited to see our partners and team continue to innovate, collaborate, and redefine what's possible in this space."



Dan Davis, Managing Partner at Thurston Group:

"We are thrilled with the remarkable progress that the Alpha Aesthetics Partners team made in 2024. The focus on adding high quality partners, developing providers, and innovation continue to position Alpha as the partner of choice in the aesthetics industry. Alpha is poised for an impressive 2025 and we are excited to see the company advance the medical aesthetics industry in 2025."



About Alpha Aesthetics Partners



Founded in 2023, Alpha Aesthetics Partners is revolutionizing the medical aesthetics industry through best-in-class partner support and clinical training. With a vision to build the most efficient and expansive network of medical aesthetics partners in the world, Alpha focuses on simplifying medical spa ownership and fostering collaboration, enabling partners to prioritize delivering exceptional patient care. A portfolio company of Thurston Group, Alpha Aesthetics Partners has a rapidly growing presence across 25 locations in 10 states.



About Thurston Group



Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned more than $4 billion of invested capital in its 38-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others.

Media Contact:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

partnerwithalpha

[email protected]

