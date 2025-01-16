Bahrain Stresses Importance Of Ceasefire Agreement In Gaza Strip And Exchange Of Prisoners And Detainees

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain stressed the importance of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, hostages and detainees, allowing the entry of humanitarian aid, and the return of displaced persons to their homes in the northern part of Gaza.

The Bahraini Ministry noted that this agreement represents a significant progress towards alleviating the catastrophic humanitarian situation and ending the devastating war that lasted for more than fifteen months.

The Ministry expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's appreciation for the tireless diplomatic mediation efforts exerted by the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the United States of America, which contributed to reaching this agreement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain stressed the importance of all parties commitment to the implementation of the terms of the agreement, including an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the provision of protection for civilians, and meeting their essential needs for relief, food, medical aid, and fuel without obstacles or restrictions, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

The joint mediation efforts carried out by the State of Qatar, in cooperation with Egypt and the United States, succeeded in reaching an agreement between the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Israel for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees. The agreement is set to take effect next Sunday.

