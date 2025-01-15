Ipswich Town Sign Winger Jaden Philogene From Aston Villa On 4.5-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Ipswich, Jan 16 (IANS) Ipswich Town have signed Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the club said.

The 22-year-old becomes the club's second addition of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Ben Godfrey on loan from Atalanta.

“I'm excited to be here and I know there are great players in the squad. I just want to play as much as possible. As a player I like to dribble and up play and provide goals and assists. I'm looking forward to it," Philogene told the club's website.

The 22-year-old winger has featured 11 times in the Premier League this season. A product of the Villa youth system, Philogene had loan spells at Stoke City and Cardiff City then joined Hull City permanently in the summer of 2023.

During his time at Hull, Philogene scored 12 goals and registered 6 assists in 32 appearances including an incredible Rabona finish that was later nominated for a Puskas Award.

In July 2024 he returned to Aston Villa and in October he made his Champions League debut, starting against Bayern Munich at Villa Park.

Internationally, the London native has represented England at youth level, including scoring a hat-trick on his U19 debut in 2020, and has featured for the seven times for the U21s.

Philogene further strengthens Ipswich's attacking options, having added wingers Omari Hutchinson, Jack Clarke, and Chiedozie Ogbene to their ranks in the summer.

Ogbene, however, suffered an Achilles injury in October and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Ipswich are next in league action against Brighton & Hove Albi

on on Thursday.