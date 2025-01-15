PM Modi's Dream Project: Varanasi Ropeway’S Three Stations Ready, Trial To Start Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 15 (IANS) work for three stations of the country's first public ropeway in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi has been completed and preparations for the trial will start soon.

Out of the total five stations, construction work of three stations (Cantt, Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra) has been completed. The trial will start in a month and will last for 1.5 months.

Prime Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of this ropeway project on March 23, 2023. The total cost of this project is about Rs 650 crore and it is considered to be the dream project of Prime Minister Modi. Work on the remaining two stations is still ongoing and it is expected that the entire project will be ready soon.

Divisional Commissioner Koshalraj Sharma told IANS that the work of three stations in the ropeway has been completed. Looking at the current pace of work, it seems that this work may go on for another three to four months. But, we hope that we will complete this work in the stipulated time.

“We had already laid down the entire roadmap towards completing this work in the stipulated time, according to which the work is being done at present. Apart from this, some other works are still left, which will be started within a month,” he said.

The gondola will be available to passengers at an interval of every one and a half to two minutes. It will be able to carry 3,000 people per hour in one direction, which means 6,000 passengers per hour in both directions. It will take about 16 minutes to reach Cantt railway station from Godaulia. About 150 trolley cars will run from an estimated height of 45 to 50 meters. A trolley can carry 10 passengers. The ropeway service will be operated for 16 hours. The ropeway is being constructed by a Swiss company.