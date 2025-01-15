Dense Fog, Rain In Delhi-NCR Parts; 29 Trains Delayed

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy fog and light rain on Thursday, causing disruptions, with 29 trains delayed and many flights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert, warning of dense fog conditions and light rain throughout the day.

The expected weather conditions may intensify the chill, with temperatures hovering between a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 17 degrees Celsius. The dense fog is likely to persist on Friday morning as well, contributing to continued visibility issues.

Residents can expect poor visibility throughout the morning, evening, and night. The IMD has also predicted light rain showers on Thursday, which could further exacerbate the ongoing cold wave in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and surrounding areas.

In response to the cold weather, Delhi schools will reopen on Thursday. However, due to the severe conditions, the administration has decided to shift classes to a hybrid mode.

The persistent cold wave has prompted authorities to take additional measures to address air quality concerns. Earlier on Wednesday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-III ("Severe") and Stage-IV ("Severe") air quality measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). These measures are now in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) following a deterioration in air quality.

The CAQM had, on January 12, revoked Stage-3 restrictions after the AQI in Delhi improved due to rainfall. Stage-IV restrictions include a ban on all construction activities, the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and the mandatory shift of school classes, except for classes 10 and 12, to hybrid mode.

Non-essential diesel trucks are prohibited from entering Delhi, and Delhi-registered BS-IV and older diesel-run heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for essential services, under Stage IV.

As Delhi grapples with both severe cold and pollution, the IMD's weather forecast and the CAQM's advisories are set to shape the city's operations for the next few days. Citizens are urged to take precautions against the cold, especially during the early mornings and late evenings.