Texas Sportbike Moto Rallies (TSMR) Launches The First And Only Sportbike-Focused Rallies In The Country

KERRVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Texas SportBike Moto Rallies (TSMR) proudly presents its bi-annual sportbike rallies: the "Summit in the Hills" spring rally and "Thrills in the Hills" fall rally, taking place in the heart of the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville, TX. These rallies celebrate the motorcycle community-not just sportbikes but ALL bikes, two or three wheels, and everyone passionate about riding. This family-friendly event (children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult) is packed with high-octane entertainment and camaraderie that's guaranteed to thrill!Dates & LocationSummit in the Hills Rally: March 20-23, 2025Location: Kerr County Youth Event Center3785 Highway 27, Kerrville, TX 78028(Early arrivals welcome Wednesday, March 19th, at noon for onsite camping! Four days of camping included in online prices.)A Rally Like No Other!The TSMR team has pulled out all the stops to make this rally a truly one-of-a-kind experience, blending top-tier entertainment,“The Best Texas Riding” opportunities, and a sense of community that brings all riders together. Check out just a few highlights:Unmatched Entertainment Lineup- OEM Sponsors and Demo Rides: Test ride the latest models from Yamaha, Royal Enfield, and BMW Motorrad.- Live Performances: Former Nitro Circus and X Games Champion Cowboy Kenny Bertram and his Steel Rodeo will showcase aerial motorcycle acrobatics that will wow everyone!- Stunt Shows: Chris CantStunt and his Hooligan Friends perform thrilling stunts.- Autograph and Meet/Greet Sessions with all the Athletes.- Nightly Concerts: A diverse lineup of bands and stage fun games to keep the party going.- Vendor Village: Featuring big names like KLIM, Motivation USA, Destination Cycle, BMW San Antonio, and more.- RideSmart MC School and Bittinger Motorsports: Both will have their booths set up, featuring all the Lean Machines, VR Lap Loops of racetracks where their schools operate, and much more.Incredible Giveaways & Raffles- Yamaha R7 Raffle: Destination Cycle has donated a brand-new Yamaha R7. Only 250 tickets are sold at $50 each, plus a pre-registration giveaway promotion!- Track Day Giveaway: RideSmart Motorcycle School is offering a coveted Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track day to one lucky pre-registered ticket holder.- Weekly Live Drawings: Pre-registered attendees are eligible for exclusive prizes, including Yamaha R7 raffle tickets, COTA track day, VIP upgrades, and more.- Charity Support: Up to $5,000 of proceeds benefit Motorcycle Missions, a nonprofit supporting veterans in the motorcycle industry.Camping & Activities- Onsite Camping: Premium RV sites with 50/30-amp electric and water hookups, self-contained RV sites on asphalt, and tent camping with electric options.- Recreation: Enjoy Flat Rock Park's kayaking, fishing, and relaxing by the Guadalupe River.- Guided Rides: Explore the legendary Three Twisted Sisters or visit nearby gems like Fredericksburg and Luckenbach.- Bike Games and More: From bike games to a dyno to test those horsepower claims, there's something for everyone.A Community-Driven EventSportbikes may be at the heart of TSMR, but this event is for everyone. Contrary to stereotypes, sportbikes are not just "crotch rockets." They make up a small percentage of the sportbike category, which encompasses a wide range of machines built for performance, agility, and innovation. This rally is about bringing people together to celebrate our shared love for the open road, adrenaline, and community.How to Join the FunPre-registration is now open at ! When you pre-register, you'll receive an official event T-shirt (a $30 value) for FREE, and you'll be entered into exclusive live drawings for Yamaha R7 tickets, COTA track day, VIP upgrades, and other incredible prizes. Starting February 1, 2025, TSMR will visit sponsor and meetup locations to host live drawings for our incredible giveaways. Don't miss your chance to be part of this epic rally experience and WIN-WIN some epic prizes!Get Ready for the Best Motorcycle Rally in TexasJoin us this March in Kerrville, TX, for the first and only sportbike rally in the nation that brings together everything riders love: thrilling entertainment, unmatched camaraderie, and the scenic Texas Hill Country rides that will have all your friends jealous. This event is designed by sportbike families for sportbike families-but we welcome everyone to come hang out and be part of the action!About the FoundersBryan and Lanelle Evans are lifelong motorcycle enthusiasts with a passion for riding, traveling, organizing events, and fostering a sense of community. Bryan, an avid rider since his early days on a 3-wheeler, has a rich background in motocross, flat tracking, road racing, and instructing with RideSmart Motorcycle School. He shares his knowledge with others on closed-course race tracks across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. Together, Bryan and Lanelle work tirelessly to create unforgettable experiences for their extended family of friends and riders. Oh, and just wait until you hear Lanelle sing! We can't wait to see you!For More InformationVisit:Ride Safe. Ride Strong. See You in Kerrville!

