Trump Claims Credit For Epic Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed credit for the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, stressing that only his election victory made it happen.

"This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November," Trump posted on his account on the Truth Social platform.

"It signaled to the entire World that my Administration would seek Peace and negotiate deals to ensure the safety of all Americans, and our Allies."

He went on to say: "We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to further expand the Historic Abraham Accords. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!"

Earlier, Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced Hamas and the Israeli occupation have reached a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. He added that that the deal will take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025. (end)

