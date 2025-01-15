ZICC: The Incredible Yiwu Market
This girl, who spent her childhood at the market, went to the UK for study at the age of 16. After completing her master's degree, she returned to the market. Her family, together with tens of thousands of individual entrepreneurs in Yiwu, has created the world's largest small commodity market.
Zhejiang International Communication Center (ZICC) and Foreign Languages Press jointly launched the first episode, Decode China: the Incredible Yiwu Market, inviting
Ferguson
to share the Yiwu story. Stay tuned.
A co-production by Zhejiang International Communication Center and Foreign Languages Press
