Iran, Tajikistan sign multiple MOUs to enhance financial relations

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, January 14, a senior Iranian trade delegation, including members of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and headed by Chamber Head Samad Hassanzadeh, left Tehran for Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan.



The delegation was along with Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, highlighting the multifunctional aspects of the trip, the ICCIMA portal mentioned in a report.



When they arrived in Dushanbe, Iranian and Tajik economic leaders met for a mutual forum intended to boost bilateral trade ties. In this meeting, Hassanzadeh stressed the all-encompassing cultural and historical relations between Iran and Tajikistan as a base for strengthening financial collaboration. He outlined that petrochemicals, oil and gas, medical equipment, as well as tourism are sectors ready for cooperation.



“Beyond economic discussions, we can leverage our shared heritage in literature, science, and the arts to expand mutual ties. Tajikistan offers a strategic platform for Iranian investors and businesses seeking to access Central Asian and Eurasian markets,” Hassanzadeh noted.



The forum seen the inking of multiple memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between Iranian and Tajik firms, preparing the ground for more joint projects. Attendees joined in personal talks to discover possible collaborations as well.

