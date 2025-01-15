Japan’s ambassador attends opening of 'manga Hokusai manga' exhibition in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Yasunari Morino, Japan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, was present at the "Manga Hokusai Manga" exhibition's opening ceremony on Tuesday.



The exhibition, which will take place at the Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art, is one of several planned activities commemorating the two countries' 70th anniversary of ties.



Katsushika Hokusai, a well-known Japanese artist, is honored in this exhibition.



In his declaration, Morino stated it was a “delight to see more and more Saudi people enjoying the Japanese culture from (the) traditional to contemporary.”



He also said that he was happy to see “Saudi artists being inspired by the Japanese manga to create their artworks.”



“I sincerely hope this exhibition will make another footprint of the Japanese culture in KSA and give a great impact in the Saudi art scene,” he announced.



The public can view the show until February 8 and was organized in collaboration with the Japan Foundation and the Saudi Museums Commission.



