Venezuelan government limits diplomatic presence

(MENAFN) The of Venezuela has imposed significant restrictions on the Netherlands, France, and Italy, accusing these countries of engaging in "antagonistic actions" and showing "support for radical groups." These actions come as a response to what Caracas views as efforts by these European nations to undermine the country's stability and international standing.



Venezuela has demanded that the aforementioned countries reduce the number of their accredited diplomats to no more than three per embassy within a 48-hour period, according to reports from local media outlets. This move reflects the government's dissatisfaction with the diplomatic relations and their ongoing concerns over foreign interference.



"Venezuela will continue to adopt measures in line with international law to ensure the protection of its stability, sovereignty, and the peace and prosperity it has built through its own efforts," stated Foreign Minister Yvan Gil in a post on Telegram earlier this week. This declaration underscores Venezuela's determination to safeguard its independence from external influences.



Gil also clarified that diplomats from the Netherlands, France, and Italy would be required to obtain formal, written permission from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs if they intend to travel more than 40 kilometers (roughly 25 miles) from the central Bolivar Square in Caracas. This restriction aims to limit their movement within the country and reinforce the government’s control over foreign diplomatic activities.

