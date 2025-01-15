Presidential frontrunner claims that NATO utilizing Romania as ‘door for war’

(MENAFN) Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate in Romania’s presidential race, has warned that is using Romania as a "door for war," with the aim of launching an offensive into Russia. In a recent interview on The Shawn Ryan Show, Georgescu raised concerns about the military buildup at the Mihail Kogalniceanu (MK) Air Base, NATO’s largest facility near the Black Sea, arguing that the increased NATO presence in Romania could provoke a conflict with Russia.



Georgescu criticized the lack of international reaction, particularly from the United States, regarding the developments in Romania. He cautioned that using the country as a staging ground for military aggression could have dire consequences, saying, "What would be next?" He emphasized that Romania does not want to be involved in a war.



Since becoming a NATO member in 2004, Romania has been expanding the MK Air Base to accommodate more troops and military equipment, a project that aims to make it NATO’s largest base in Europe. Moscow has voiced strong objections, with Russian officials describing the expansion as a direct threat.



Georgescu, who is known for his Euroskeptic and anti-NATO views, has emerged as a leading contender in Romania’s presidential race, securing 22.94% of the vote in November. His rise in the polls has fueled speculation that he could push for Romania to withdraw from NATO or reduce military cooperation with the alliance. However, his campaign has faced significant challenges, including the annulment of the election results by Romania's Constitutional Court, citing alleged irregularities in his performance. This decision has led to protests in the capital, Bucharest, with demonstrators accusing authorities of attempting to orchestrate an electoral coup.

