BJP Launches Active Membership Drive In Jharkhand; New State Chief In Feb

Ranchi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Jharkhand BJP has kicked off its active membership drive, aiming to expand its base of dedicated members. The campaign, which began on Wednesday, was inaugurated at the party's state office in Ranchi.

State President Babulal Marandi, Organisation General Secretary Karamveer Singh, and Campaign Convener Rakesh Prasad were among the first to enroll as active members.

The membership drive will run until January 31, targeting the session from 2024 to 2030. The party aims to recruit people who align with its ideology and policies.

Addressing the gathering, state BJP President Babulal Marandi emphasised the significance of the campaign, stating, "This initiative provides an excellent opportunity for our workers to demonstrate their activism and dedication to the organisation. Known for its robust organisational framework, the BJP will further consolidate its grassroots strength through this drive. Our workers will actively propel this campaign across the state to enhance the party's presence."

The current active membership drive follows the general membership campaign launched on December 22, during which 5,628 centres across the state facilitated registrations through missed calls and the NaMo app. The general membership campaign successfully enrolled lakhs of new members.

After the active membership campaign concludes, the party plans to form booth committees. Subsequently, elections for mandal and district presidents will be conducted, with booth-level committees playing a crucial role in these processes.

The selection of the state BJP president is expected to take place following the district-level elections, likely by mid-February. Speculations are rife regarding potential candidates for the position. Former Odisha Governor Raghubar Das is seen as a strong contender, with Rajya Sabha members Aditya Prasad Sahu and Pradeep Verma also under consideration.

Meanwhile, the current state chief Babulal Marandi is expected to take on a new role soon as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

This campaign underlines the BJP's focus on strengthening its organisational foundation and preparing for future electoral challenges in the state.