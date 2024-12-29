Iranian official stresses efforts by Asian nations to face Boeing, Airbus monopoly

(MENAFN) The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, has emphasized the growing efforts by Asian countries to establish regional aviation regulations, challenging the historical dominance of American and European standards in the industry. In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday, Pourfarzaneh highlighted the economic significance of Asia, which includes major players such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, and Iran. These countries are working towards creating a unified framework for aviation regulations that could eventually lead to the formation of a joint aviation company similar to Boeing or Airbus.



Pourfarzaneh, who also serves as Iran's deputy minister of roads and urban development, reflected on the historical influence of US aviation regulations, which played a major role in the rise of Boeing. For many years, most countries followed American standards, further strengthening Boeing’s position in the global aviation market. He also pointed out that two decades ago, Europe established its own set of aviation regulations, facilitating Airbus's growth and enabling collaborative production of aircraft components across European nations.



The initiative to establish Asian aviation regulations is still in its early stages, according to Pourfarzaneh. He revealed that preliminary discussions with Asian countries have already taken place, and some agreements have been signed. However, he stressed that the effort requires further maturation, with each country’s role and contributions needing to be clearly defined. To advance this initiative, Iran has called for the issue to be raised during meetings of international organizations such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.



The proposed regional aviation framework, if fully realized, could shift the balance of power in the aviation industry. By reducing dependence on US and European regulations, Asian countries could foster greater collaboration and innovation, potentially leading to the creation of a competitive alternative to the existing industry giants like Boeing and Airbus. This initiative reflects broader geopolitical and economic trends, as Asian countries increasingly seek to establish themselves as key players in global industries.

