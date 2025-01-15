Cong Leaders Back Rahul’S ‘Fighting Indian State’ Remark; Slam RSS Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's 'treason' jibe at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat kicked up a raging row on Wednesday, with top BJP brass including Union Ministers and national spokespersons launching a broadside at the leader.

A host of Congress leaders also rallied behind Rahul Gandhi to amplify his criticism of the RSS chief, ensuring that the BJP doesn't seize the moment in a war of narratives. From former CM to senior party leaders, they backed his 'country's institutions under threat' claims and hit out at the RSS chief.

The controversy broke out early this morning during the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters at 9 Kotla road in the capital. Rahul Gandhi, speaking after the inauguration, attacked the BJP as well as RSS, accusing them of 'capturing every single institution in the country'.

“We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself,” Rahul Gandhi told the gathering of party leaders.

"We are getting a new headquarters at a very particular time. I think it's quite symbolic that yesterday, the chief of the RSS said that India never achieved Independence in 1947. He said true Independence in India was achieved when the Ram Mandir was built. He says that the Constitution was not the symbol of our freedom."

He further said this could have been treated as 'treason' and the 'RSS chief would have been arrested and tried for this, in any other country'.

Many Congress leaders speaking to IANS backed Rahul Gandhi's 'fight against Indian state' statement, and reiterated that the country's institutions were under attack from the BJP-RSS combine.

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, said:“The statement made by Mohan Bhagwat, which Kangana Ranaut also mentioned, was initially taken lightly by many, but it was not a trivial matter. She said that India gained independence in 2014, and according to Mohan Bhagwat, India gained Independence in 2024 and these people have no connection to the struggle for Independence."

Sachin Pilot, former Rajasthan Deputy CM, said: "There are efforts being made to weaken Constitutional institutions in an unethical manner. The trust that should exist in institutions like the Election Commission is diminishing. We need transparency and accountability. When we ask questions outside the Parliament, we should receive answers. The institutions must remain impartial, transparent, and credible, and we will continue our struggle for this."

Ajay Rai, the Congress in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, said: "RSS people have only worked to divide the country and have done nothing but push the country further into downfall."

Another Congress leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, said: "The statement he gave clearly shows that he has no regard for the Constitution or Independence. By using such words, it is evident what his mindset is..."

Rahul Gandhi's rebuke of the RSS chief came on the back of the latter's remarks on Monday, where he said,“the day of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' as it marks the 'true Independence' of Bharat".