German Defence Ministry Suspends Posting On X Platform

1/15/2025 8:02:56 AM

Berlin: Germany's defense Ministry said Wednesday it was suspending activities on social media platform X, which is accused of enabling the spread of disinformation under its owner Elon Musk.

The ministry said it "will no longer post proactively on the channel for the foreseeable future", justifying the move by saying that "the fact-based exchange of arguments is becoming increasingly difficult" on X.

The Peninsula

