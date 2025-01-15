Iran’s SATBA head proposes establishment of national market guarantees

(MENAFN) Mohsen Tarztalab, head of Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), has proposed the establishment of national market guarantees alongside international mechanisms such as the carbon trading market and emission reduction certificates. These measures, he explained, could play a crucial role in attracting foreign investments into the renewable energy sector. By creating stable, reliable frameworks within individual countries, he argued, renewable energy projects could become more appealing to global investors seeking secure opportunities.



Speaking at a session focused on innovative financing for renewable energy projects during the second day of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Summit, Tarztalab shared Iran's progress in this area. He highlighted the country’s successful launch of the Green Board at the Energy Exchange as an example of a national initiative designed to encourage investment in renewable energy. Such platforms, he noted, can provide transparency and assurance to potential investors while supporting the growth of sustainable energy markets.



Tarztalab emphasized the importance of developing creative financing solutions tailored to the unique needs of the renewable energy sector. He called for mechanisms that offer adequate guarantees to investors, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget. He also underlined the significant role that IRENA could play in facilitating these efforts, particularly by fostering international collaboration and helping to shape effective investment frameworks.



The 15th IRENA General Assembly, held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, commenced on January 14 under the theme "Accelerating Renewable Energy Development and the Path Forward." The summit gathered nearly 500 representatives from 170 member countries, providing a platform for global leaders to discuss strategies for advancing renewable energy initiatives and addressing pressing challenges in the transition to sustainable energy systems.

