Cabinet Approves Draft Law On Drones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday afternoon.

After the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet praised the of Commerce and Strategy and Qatar National Strategy for 2024-2030, which were launched by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani under the theme "Achieving Sustainable Economic Growth."

The launch of the two strategies comes within the framework of achieving the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy, which constitutes the final phase of Qatar National Vision 2030. They seek to enhance sustainable economic growth, diversify priority economic sectors, and increase the private sector's contribution to the gross domestic product. They also aim to develop manufacturing industries and strengthen Qatar's economic competitiveness in regional and global markets.

The Cabinet then considered the topics on its agenda, where it took note of the Shura Council's approval of a draft law on the state emblem that aims to provide legal protection for the state emblem and regulate its use.

The Cabinet approved a draft law on drones and referred it to the Shura Council. The draft law was prepared to establish the legal framework for regulating the use of drones and all activities related to them, with the aim of maintaining the security and safety of air navigation, protecting lives and property, defining the tasks and responsibilities of the relevant authorities in this regard, ensuring optimal use, and stimulating innovation and investment in this sector.

The Cabinet also approved - in principle - the draft Cabinet decision to determine the coordinates of tourist areas that are distinguished by attractive features or archaeological, historical, natural, climatic, environmental, or vital features, and the draft Cabinet decision to consider some areas in the country as tourist areas and to classify them based on the type and style of tourism represented by each area. The preparation of the two draft decisions comes with the aim of providing prestigious tourism services in the specified tourist areas within the framework of consolidating the country's position on the map of the best global tourist destinations of qualitative value.

The Cabinet decided to take the necessary measures to ratify an agreement on cooperation in the field of international land transport and goods between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Turkiye.

The Cabinet also decided to approve the proposal to register the National Archives of Qatar and its membership in the Secretariat General for Centres of Documents and Studies of GCC States, the draft agreement on air transport services between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of museums between the Qatar Museums Authority in the State of Qatar and the Oman Across Ages Museum in the Sultanate of Oman, the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Djibouti, the draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of public prosecution between the Public Prosecution in the State of Qatar and the Public Prosecution in the Republic of Paraguay, the draft letter of intent for security cooperation between the Ministry of Interior in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the Republic of El Salvador, and the draft memorandum of understanding on conducting political consultations on issues of common interest between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Republic of Chile.

The Cabinet concluded its meeting by reviewing four reports and taking appropriate decisions regarding them. These included the second report to follow up on the National Framework for Promoting Values and Morals in Qatari Society for 2024, which was prepared by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in coordination with the relevant authorities, the annual report of Qatar Development Bank for 2024, a report on the results of the participation of HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in the 35th session of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for Environmental Affairs, and a report on the results of the participation of HE the Minister of Municipality in the World Healthy City Forum 2024.