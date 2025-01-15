عربي


Swiss SGS And French Bureau Veritas In $35 Billion Merger Talks


1/15/2025 5:59:04 AM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss inspection firm SGS has confirmed talks with the French company Bureau Veritas about a possible merger. This follows a Bloomberg report stating that the two firms are in advanced talks.

January 15, 2025
However, SGS announced on Wednesday that there is no guarantee the talks with their French competitor will result in a deal. The company declined to comment further.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg added that while the talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or fall through. Combined, the two companies would have a market value of nearly $35 billion (CHF31.9 billion).

