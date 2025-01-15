Swiss SGS And French Bureau Veritas In $35 Billion Merger Talks
The Swiss inspection firm SGS has confirmed talks with the French company Bureau Veritas about a possible merger. This follows a Bloomberg report stating that the two firms are in advanced talks.
However, SGS announced on Wednesday that there is no guarantee the talks with their French competitor will result in a deal. The company declined to comment further.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg added that while the talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or fall through. Combined, the two companies would have a market value of nearly $35 billion (CHF31.9 billion).
