Swiss SGS And French Bureau Veritas In $35 Billion Merger Talks

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss inspection firm SGS has confirmed talks with the French company Bureau Veritas about a possible merger. This follows a Bloomberg report stating that the two firms are in advanced talks.

Deutsch de SGS bestätigt Fusionsgespräche mit Bureau Veritas Original Read more: SGS bestätigt Fusionsgespräche mit Bureau Verita

This content was published on January 15, 2025 - 09:50 1 minute Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, SGS announced on Wednesday that there is no guarantee the talks with their French competitor will result in a deal. The company declined to comment further.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday evening that the deal could be announced in the coming weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg added that while the talks are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or fall through. Combined, the two companies would have a market value of nearly $35 billion (CHF31.9 billion).

Translated from German by DeepL/sp