Iran’s TEDPIX declines by 437 points on Wednesday’s session

(MENAFN) The TEDPIX, the primary of the Tehran (TSE), declined by 431 points on Wednesday, closing at 2,866,222. This marked the fifth trading day of the Iranian calendar week, reflecting ongoing fluctuations in the Iranian stock market. The TSE serves as a key barometer for Iran's economic performance, tracking the activity of listed companies across various sectors.



The Tehran Stock Exchange is the largest and most significant of Iran’s four stock exchanges. It plays a central role in the country's financial landscape, providing a platform for companies to raise capital and for investors to engage in trading activities. Despite its prominence, the TSE has experienced volatility in recent months, influenced by both domestic and international economic conditions.



In addition to the TSE, Iran is home to three other major financial exchanges. The Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) specializes in trading commodities such as metals, agricultural products, and petrochemicals. The Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) focuses on the energy sector, dealing with the trading of oil, gas, and electricity. These exchanges complement the TSE by addressing specific market needs and diversifying investment opportunities.



Another notable component of Iran’s financial market is its over-the-counter (OTC) platform, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). The IFB provides an alternative trading space for smaller companies and less liquid securities. Together, these four exchanges form the backbone of Iran’s financial system, offering a range of investment and trading opportunities for domestic and international participants alike.

MENAFN15012025000045015839ID1109093167