Qatari Waseef outshines in sustaining real estate initiatives in Qatar

(MENAFN) Waseef, a prominent leader in real estate management and marketing in Qatar, provides comprehensive services to various entities in both the private and government sectors. Its operations encompass management, maintenance, and cost analysis for a diverse portfolio of real estate assets covering over 4 million square meters across the country. These assets span a wide range of uses, including residential, administrative, commercial, industrial, educational, logistical, hospitality, and mixed-use properties.



The company’s services go beyond traditional property management, focusing on improving the quality of life for individuals, workers, and society as a whole. By creating ideal residential environments and prioritizing sustainability and social responsibility, Waseef supports the aspirations of project beneficiaries and enhances community well-being. Through sustainable initiatives and projects, Waseef aims to provide long-term value, enriching lives and fostering a balanced integration of societal and environmental needs.



With deep expertise in the real estate market, Waseef has established a strong track record of managing and operating residential projects that offer exceptional living experiences. These projects cater to diverse needs and preferences, ensuring residents enjoy comfort and quality. Notable among Waseef's developments are Our City, Mesaimeer Residences, and Al Sailiya Residences, all of which embody the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.



The ‘Our City’ project is a standout example of Waseef’s capabilities, designed to accommodate approximately 36,000 residents across 339 buildings. The development features 6,780 fully furnished apartments equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for a modern and exceptional living experience. These include 4,740 three-bedroom apartments and 2,040 two-bedroom apartments, reflecting a thoughtful mix of housing options to meet various preferences and lifestyle needs.

