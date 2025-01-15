Aamal Firm to launch new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) Aamal Company has announced plans to establish a new subsidiary in Saudi Arabia, expanding its portfolio within the Industrial Manufacturing sector, a key area of its operations.



The new entity will focus on delivering integrated solutions for the construction and infrastructure industry. Its services will encompass project design, tender participation, technical and engineering supervision, consulting services, and the production of precast concrete elements, such as pillars and walls. Additionally, the company will manufacture premium concrete pipes for water and wastewater systems, provide transportation and installation services for concrete components, and offer quality control and inspections.



Comprehensive project management, engineering solution development, and the production of custom-built construction components tailored to specific demands will also be part of its portfolio.



Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal, stated: “The establishment of the new company is a part of Aamal’s strategic plan to expand its operations and enhance its presence in new and promising markets, with Saudi Arabia being one of the most dynamic regional and global markets at present.”

