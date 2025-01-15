Russia launches large-scale missile attack on multiple regions across Ukraine

(MENAFN) Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on multiple regions across Ukraine on Wednesday, targeting energy infrastructure and forcing authorities to shut down power grids in some areas despite harsh winter conditions. According to Ukrainian officials, the strikes heavily impacted energy production, exacerbating the already difficult living conditions for civilians. The Russian Defense stated that the attack focused on "critically important facilities of gas and energy infrastructure that ensure the functioning of Ukraine’s military industrial complex," though it did not specify the exact locations or provide further details.



The assault followed a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry the previous day, which vowed to respond to what it alleged was an attack on Russian soil using Western-supplied missiles. While Kyiv has not confirmed the alleged strike on Russia, Ukrainian officials said they had targeted an oil refinery, a fuel storage depot, a chemical plant producing ammunition, and two anti-aircraft missile systems in a separate missile and drone attack deep within Russian territory, reaching approximately 1,100 kilometers (nearly 700 miles) inside Russia.



These long-range strikes have become a hallmark of the war, now nearing its third year, as both sides engage in high-stakes military maneuvers. On the front lines, which stretch approximately 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from northeastern to southern Ukraine, the conflict remains a grueling war of attrition. Despite its ongoing offensive operations, Russia's progress on the battlefield over the past year has been both slow and costly, with significant losses reported.



As the war drags on, attacks targeting energy infrastructure have further compounded the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, leaving millions vulnerable to harsh winter conditions and strained resources. Both sides appear locked in a deadly escalation, with no immediate prospects for de-escalation or resolution in sight.

