Shark-Tank Style Competition Supporting Tennessee Youth Led By The Patton Foundation

Vanderbilt students are given 10 minutes to pitch their business ideas before a panel of seasoned entrepreneurs and live audience for up to $5,000 in grants.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Patton Foundation is thrilled to start the New Year with the highly anticipated Patton Foundation Entrepreneurship Challenge (PFEC), hosted at Vanderbilt University. Aimed at fostering entrepreneurial literacy and innovation among Tennessee's youth, this "Shark Tank"-style competition offers students the chance to compete for grants of up to $5,000.Founded by Tennessee native Spencer Patton -the founder behind successful ventures such as Route Consultant, Patton Logistics, and Hello Truck Lease-the PFEC reflects his steadfast belief that entrepreneurship and small business leadership are vital to thriving local economies. In under a decade, Spencer grew his business from $0 to over $100 million, exemplifying the power of entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance.The Vanderbilt PFEC will take place on January 23, 2025, at Featheringill Hall on Vanderbilt's campus. The event kicks off with an inspiring keynote address aimed at encouraging young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and overcome challenges. Following the keynote, finalists will present their business ideas during a 10-minute pitch, followed by a five-minute Q&A with a panel of seasoned entrepreneurs. Grants will be awarded to the top three participants:First Place: $5,000Second Place: $2,500Third Place: $1,000To help students refine their pitches, the PFEC will include a workshop series offering real-world advice, resources, and mentorship from successful Tennessee entrepreneurs. These workshops empower students to succeed in a competitive business landscape.Looking ahead, the next PFEC challenge will be hosted at The University of Memphis , open to students statewide. Join Spencer Patton on January 24, 2025, at the Crews Center for Entrepreneurship to learn more about PFEC and prepare for the Memphis competition, scheduled for March 4, 2025.Competitions like the PFEC foster a vibrant community of young innovators, creating an environment conducive to collaboration, creativity, and shared learning. Stay updated on PFEC events and announcements by visiting spencerpatton/foundation.

