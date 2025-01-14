Britain Intends To Increase Computing Power By 2030
In the next five years, the United Kingdom plans to increase its
"sovereign computing power" by 20 times and develop a new
supercomputer to boost its global competitiveness in the artificial
intelligence (AI) industry, Azernews reports.
According to the report, the new supercomputer will supplement
the UK's existing high-performance computing systems, including
Isambard-AI at the University of Bristol, which has nearly 5,000
graphics processing units (GPUs) for AI training, and Dawn at the
University of Cambridge. By 2030, the UK aims to create
infrastructure with 100,000 GPUs.
This information is included in a report commissioned by Matt
Clifford, an expert advising British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
The report states that the new facilities will primarily be used
for AI applications in academia and government services.
“This plan would position the UK as a global leader in AI,” the
head of the British government was quoted as saying by the
Financial Times. Clifford's report, titled the AI Capabilities
Action Plan, includes 50 recommendations and was submitted to the
government in September. Its release was delayed for review by the
Cabinet of Ministers. Among the approved recommendations are the
creation of "accelerated development zones" for AI and the
establishment of the AI Energy Council.
