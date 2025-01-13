STL Announces Self-Certification Of Its Build America Buy America (BABA/BEAD)-Compliant Optical Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterlite Technologies Inc. (STI), a U.S. subsidiary of STL (NSE: STLTECH), today announced the self-certification of its optical fiber cable products that meet the U.S. government's Build America Buy America (BABA) requirements. This voluntary self-certification strengthens STI's position as a key supplier for federally-funded broadband infrastructure projects under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the BEAD Program allocates funds to the States to deploy and provide high-speed internet access, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The related BABA regulations require the use of domestically sourced materials and products for BEAD and other federal government-funded infrastructure projects.

Through its investment of $56 million in its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in South Carolina, STI is actively working with leading broadband, internet, and communications service providers throughout the U.S., to serve the demand for both federal and privately funded broadband projects, including those in the BEAD Program. STL's Rapid series of products, which will add to its 'In America, For America' portfolio of advanced fiber optic cables, range from high-capacity ribbonized cables to ruggedized designs for different applications, such as duct, direct buried, aerial, and last-mile connectivity. Recently, STL added an Optical Connectivity portfolio specifically tailored to U.S. customers. Armed with the ability to deliver both advanced optical fiber cable and optical connectivity products, the company aims to strategically serve its growing customer base in the U.S.

With this self-certification, STL further underscores its commitment to fostering domestic manufacturing and jobs while supporting critical infrastructure expansion needs and initiatives across the United States through the BEAD Program .



Commenting on this progress, Rahul Puri, CEO - STL Optical Networking Business, said,

"Our inclusion in the NTIA's Self-Certification list underscores our dedication to American manufacturing. It assures our customers that our optical fiber products meet strict BABA requirements and are ready to drive the next wave of broadband infrastructure projects. We're proud to play a key role in the BEAD Program, enhancing connectivity and bridging the digital divide across rural and underserved areas."

With its North American Headquarters and manufacturing facilities located in Lugoff, South Carolina, STI (a wholly-owned subsidiary of STL) is engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of world-class advanced optical fiber cable and connectivity products to its expanding customer base throughout North America.



