Arunachal CM Advocates ‘Decentralisation Of Power’ In Planning Process

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Jan 12 (IANS) Advocating 'decentralisation of power' in the planning process, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Saturday said that his government's next big reform would be its resolve to implement 'bottom to top' planning in sanctioning of developmental projects.

Speaking at the 'Sankalp Samaroh' at Sangram in Kurung Kumey district, the Chief Minister informed that the 'old way' of planning would have to be replaced by a new process that would incorporate schemes and projects prioritised and recommended by people at the ground.

While revealing that 'Guardian Ministers' and 'Mentor Secretaries' have been appointed for each district of the state, he informed that a two-day workshop is being organised at Itanagar from January 16 for all the 'Guardian Ministers', 'Mentor Secretaries' and Deputy Commissioners to kick-start the process.

The workshop, he said, would have brainstorming sessions on challenges, potentials and needs of each district, which would be soon followed by separate meetings of the 'Guardian Ministers' and 'Mentor Secretaries' with all stakeholders at the district levels. Each district would then prioritise their needs and scopes and submit their recommendations to the government, which would be duly incorporated in the annual plan, he said.

Khandu observed that this planning process of 'bottom to top' would ensure government funds are not wasted and each district gets what it wants on priority.

The Chief Minister further revealed that the 'biggest reform in the education sector' would be done soon.

According to Khandu, the Education Minister has almost completed his visit to each district of the state holding meetings with stakeholders finding out challenges and requirements to drastically improve the education scenario district-wise.

He said that after completion of these meetings, the Education Department would compile its findings and recommendations to the state government.

"We would study these recommendations, discuss it in the Cabinet and then introduce reforms, which I can foretell would be huge. I promise that the reforms will be implemented 100 per cent on the ground within three financial years,” he declared.

Talking on the most challenging sector in Kurung Kumey – communication – Khandu said that a lot has changed in the last 14 years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

“Once it took the entire day and at times even two days to travel from Itanagar to Nyapin or Sangram. After construction of the Trans Arunachal Highway it takes just a few hours,” he pointed out.

He informed that connectivity in the region, especially in Nyapin-Sangram and Koloriang Assembly constituencies, will take a huge fillip after the Frontier Highway is executed.

The Frontier Highway that would connect Nafra in West Kameng to Vijaynagar in Changlang, Khandu said, the tender for the same has been floated except for the stretches in East Kameng, Kurung Kumey and Vijaynagar portion in Changlang due to land acquisition issues.

“Along with the Frontier Highway, Inter-Corridor Roads will be constructed to connect sectors not connected to Trans Arunachal Highway or the Frontier Highway,” he said.

The Chief Minister further revealed the state government will pursue with the Central government to declare Kurung Kumey and Kra-Dadi districts as tourist circuits.

He believes, once these roads are complete, Kurung Kumey in particular can reap huge benefits from the flourishing tourism industry.

As Kurung Kumey and Kra-Dadi have been included in the Prime Minister's TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan amongst the 347 districts across 33 states and union territories, Khandu fervently appealed all to attend the health camps that would be soon organised under the abhiyan across the two districts.

He also reiterated his concerns on 'money culture' in elections and appealed to people to refrain from it for the sake of development of their areas.