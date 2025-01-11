German politician finds himself in controversy over sexual remarks to models

(MENAFN) Bernd Vogel, a German politician, has found himself in controversy after posting inappropriate and lewd comments under photos of scantily clad models on the social platform X. At 75 years old, Vogel, who represents the small party Alliance Germany, made the comments less than two months before Germany's snap parliamentary elections.



The posts, which quickly gained attention online, led to questions about Vogel's awareness of the public nature of his comments. Many users shared screenshots of the comments, criticizing his behavior and expressing concerns about his party's image. Some joked that he was merely responding to provocative statements by the models themselves, while others found it hard to take the party seriously in light of his actions.



Vogel's party distanced itself from his behavior, condemning sexism and immoral conduct. Party officials emphasized the importance of respect and fairness in their values. In response to the backlash, Vogel apologized for his actions and announced he was stepping down from his candidacy in the upcoming elections. He also confirmed he would no longer run in any individual constituencies.



