(MENAFN) Las Vegas have revealed that Matthew Livelsberger, a decorated US Green Beret suspected of orchestrating a New Year’s Day explosion outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas, used generative AI tools like ChatGPT in planning the attack. According to law enforcement, Livelsberger, 37, made inquiries on ChatGPT about potential targets, the velocity of certain ammunition, and the legality of fireworks before the incident.



On January 1, 2025, Livelsberger drove a Tesla Cybertruck filled with fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel to the hotel, where it exploded, killing him and injuring seven others. The explosion caused only minor damage to the hotel.



The Las Vegas Sheriff, Kevin McMahill, stated that this was the first known case in the U.S. where ChatGPT was used in connection with an attack, calling the use of AI in this context "concerning" and a "game-changer." OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible use of its technology, stating its tools are designed to reject harmful instructions.



Investigators believe Livelsberger, who had been struggling with PTSD and personal issues, took his own life before triggering the explosion.



