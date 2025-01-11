Russia shoots down 32 Ukrainian drone

(MENAFN) Russia's Defense reported the destruction of 32 Ukrainian drones over its territory overnight on Wednesday. The bulk of the targeted the Saratov Region, where 11 drones were shot down. Additional UAVs were intercepted in regions including Kursk, Rostov, Belgorod, Bryansk, Krasnodar, Volgograd, and over the Sea of Azov.



Saratov's governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed that the cities of Saratov and Engels were heavily attacked by drones, with a fire breaking out at an industrial facility. However, no casualties were reported, and emergency measures were in place to control the blaze. Air traffic was temporarily halted at several airports, including Saratov and Ulyanovsk, though normal operations have since resumed.



The intensified drone attacks on Russian soil, which began in early 2024, have largely targeted energy infrastructure, although residential areas have also been affected. In response, Russia has escalated its military strikes on Ukrainian power plants.



