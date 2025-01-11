Elon Musk labels British Premier as ‘evil’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has sharply criticized UK Prime Keir Starmer, labeling him "evil" for his refusal to prosecute Pakistani gangs involved in the systematic abuse of underage girls in the UK. Musk's criticism centers around Starmer’s handling of the so-called "grooming gangs," which have been responsible for the rape and torture of thousands of young girls across northern England. Musk condemned Starmer for focusing on investigating former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's lockdown parties, while allegedly neglecting the prosecution of these gangs.



Musk highlighted the failure of British authorities, including police and prosecutors, to protect victims and bring perpetrators to justice. He also pointed to the case in Rotherham, where fathers who attempted to protect their daughters were arrested. Starmer, who headed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) during the height of the scandal, has denied accusations of mishandling the cases. While Starmer claimed to have improved the CPS’s approach to child sexual abuse, a BBC investigation noted discrepancies in the prosecution data.



Musk's comments have further impacted Starmer’s approval ratings, which have dropped significantly. The debate in Parliament saw Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch call for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs, which Starmer rejected, citing concerns over delays. Musk, in response, suggested Starmer's actions were motivated by a desire to hide the truth.



