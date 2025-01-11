Blinken voices remarks on Trump’s Greenland strategy

(MENAFN) Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to take control of Greenland, calling the idea "not a good one" and stating that it will not happen. Trump's plan, based on his belief that US control of the Arctic island is crucial for national security, has included the possibility of taking the Danish autonomous territory by force if necessary. Blinken, speaking at a joint press conference in Paris with French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot, emphasized that the discussion should not be further pursued.



Trump, who won the November 2024 election, has recently reignited his interest in Greenland, which he previously tried to purchase from Denmark. He has described the island as an "absolute necessity" for US economic security. When asked if he would rule out military or economic coercion in acquiring Greenland, Trump declined to offer such an assurance, asserting the need for the territory. Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Greenland earlier this week, accompanied by aides and a documentary crew.



