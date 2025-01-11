(MENAFN) Ukrainian authorities' push for mobilization has sparked violent confrontations between recruits and conscription officers, with several disturbing incidents circulating on social media. One of the most severe took place in Lviv, where three conscription officers were filmed attempting to forcibly take a middle-aged man into a minibus, beating him in the process. The recruitment office later clarified that the man was eligible for mobilization but lacked identification, and the officers involved in the incident have been suspended.



In other incidents, recruits were during attempts to arrest them. A man in Kamenets-Podolsky reportedly had his arm broken during an arrest, while in Dnepr, a 45-year-old man who resisted conscription by pulling out a knife injured both a police officer and a service member. Footage of this event shows no visible injuries to the officers but depicts the recruit being pinned down by officers while a crowd attempts to intervene.



Additional altercations have taken place in Odessa and Rivne, where civilians confronted officers, sometimes with weapons. These episodes highlight the growing tension surrounding Ukraine's ongoing mobilization campaign, which is aimed at replenishing battlefield losses. Despite efforts to increase the draft age and tighten conscription rules, the country has only been able to draft 200,000 recruits, well short of the 500,000 soldiers needed, according to military officials.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079773