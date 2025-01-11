Wildfire spread across LA neighborhood

(MENAFN) A wildfire, fueled by strong winds, swept through the upscale Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, leading to the evacuation of over 30,000 residents and putting around 13,000 buildings at risk. The fire, which has spread across nearly 12 square kilometers, produced a massive plume of smoke visible across the city. It was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. local time, prompting evacuations that extended into neighboring Malibu.



As the fire grew, additional blazes—Eaton Fire near Pasadena and Hurst Fire in Sylmar—also broke out, requiring more evacuations. These fires coincided with the start of a powerful Santa Ana windstorm, predicted to be one of the strongest in Southern California in a decade. Drought conditions have also worsened in the region.



By Wednesday morning, nearly 300,000 homes and businesses were without power. In response to the escalating situation, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to assist affected communities. Local authorities advised residents to follow evacuation orders, and traffic was heavily impacted, with some roads, including the coastal highway in Malibu, being shut down.



The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that over 25,000 people were under threat, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.



MENAFN11012025000045015687ID1109079757