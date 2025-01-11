EU foreign ministers intend on making joint visit to US

(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Poland are preparing for a joint trip to the United States as a demonstration of European unity, according to Politico EU. While the visit is still in the planning stages with no set date, it is expected to take place soon after President Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration. The ministers involved are Jean-Noel Barrot of France, Annalena Baerbock of Germany, and Radoslaw Sikorski of Poland, with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas possibly joining them, according to anonymous sources.



The purpose of the visit is to present a united European front, especially in light of issues like Trump’s comments on US interest in acquiring Greenland, a Danish territory. The EU has expressed concern about such statements, with Barrot reaffirming that no country, including the US, should be allowed to infringe on the EU’s sovereign borders.



Additionally, European leaders have voiced their concerns about Trump's stance on NATO defense spending, with Trump advocating for EU countries to spend 5% of their GDP on defense, a target none of the bloc’s members currently meet. This visit highlights ongoing EU efforts to navigate the challenges posed by Trump's policies and his influence on European matters.



