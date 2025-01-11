Pyongyang affirms hypersonic missile examination

(MENAFN) North Korea has confirmed the successful test of a new hypersonic missile, according to state reports on Tuesday. The test, conducted on Monday, is seen as a crucial step in strengthening the country's deterrence capabilities against "hostile forces," as stated by leader Kim Jong-un.



The missile was launched from a Pyongyang suburb, traveling northeastward and hitting a simulated target about 1,500 kilometers away in the open sea. It reached a peak altitude of nearly 100 kilometers, demonstrating the ability to alter its flight path mid-course. North Korean state news agency KCNA labeled the missile as "intermediate-range," with a potential range of 3,000 to 5,500 km, and made from lightweight carbon-fiber materials, designed to penetrate defense systems effectively.



Although North Korea began developing hypersonic weapons in 2021, prior test flights had failed. The success of this test marks a significant advancement in North Korea’s missile technology.



Kim Jong-un emphasized that the missile development aims to bolster the country’s nuclear deterrent, framing it as a defensive measure rather than an offensive one. Despite a brief period of reduced tensions during former US President Donald Trump’s term, military exercises between the US and South Korea have increased in recent years, prompting North Korea to intensify its missile testing, with over 100 ballistic and cruise missiles launched since 2022.



