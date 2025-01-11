Israeli representatives caution of possible conflict with Turkey

(MENAFN) Israel is preparing for a possible confrontation with Turkey over Ankara's support for various factions in Syria, according to a recent report by the Nagel Commission. Established in August 2024, the commission, led by Professor Jacob Nagel, was tasked with advising the Israeli on security matters. The report highlights Turkey’s ambitions to revive Ottoman-era influence in the Middle East, with some Syrian factions aligned with Ankara. The commission warns that the Syrian situation could evolve into a more dangerous threat than Iran.



In response, the commission has recommended a shift in Israel's defense strategy, suggesting a move from deterrence to a more offensive approach. This includes reallocating 70% of defense resources for offensive operations and increasing the 2025 defense budget by $2.5 billion to $34 billion. Israel would also need to maintain high defense spending through 2030.



The report comes after significant shifts in Syria, including the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's regime in late 2024. Turkey has since developed closer ties with the new Syrian leadership, focusing on reconstruction efforts and military cooperation, particularly against Kurdish militants. Meanwhile, Israel has launched extensive airstrikes in Syria and occupied more Syrian territory, including parts of the UN-designated buffer zone.



Relations between Israel and Turkey have deteriorated sharply since the Gaza conflict began in October 2023. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of atrocities in Gaza, while Israel has condemned Turkey’s support for Hamas. In November 2024, Erdogan announced that Turkey had severed diplomatic ties with Israel.



