Blinken makes remarks on Trump’s Greenland strategy

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's idea of acquiring Greenland, calling it "obviously not a good one" and insisting that it will not happen. Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris with French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot, Blinken emphasized that discussions on the matter should be dismissed, as it is an unrealistic proposition.



Trump, who has previously expressed interest in buying Greenland and suggested US control over the island was vital for national security, reignited the issue recently. He even mentioned he would not rule out using force to obtain Greenland if necessary. Despite this, Blinken assured that such plans would not materialize, noting that it is not a topic worth further attention.



During his final trip abroad before taking office, Blinken, who served as a long-time foreign policy advisor to Joe Biden, has been critical of many of Trump’s policies. Trump's renewed focus on Greenland comes amidst his recent victory in the 2024 presidential election.



