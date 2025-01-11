Maduro declares ‘mercenaries from Ukraine conflict’ caught in Venezuela

(MENAFN) Venezuelan authorities have detained seven foreign mercenaries, including individuals from Ukraine and the United States, who were allegedly plotting to attack the country’s leadership, according to President Nicolás Maduro. In a statement on Tuesday, Maduro revealed that the group included two Colombian hitmen and three mercenaries who had traveled from Ukraine to bring violence to Venezuela. Additionally, two Americans, described as “high-level” mercenaries, were arrested.



Maduro did not provide specific details about the individuals but mentioned that the group had plans to target Venezuela’s leaders, using the rhetoric of Bolivarian socialism promoted by his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez. Maduro emphasized that the Venezuelan authorities thwarted the plot and urged citizens to remain vigilant.



This development comes amidst growing tensions between Maduro’s government and opposition forces led by Edmundo Gonzalez, who refuses to acknowledge Maduro’s re-election in July. The US, which has supported the opposition, imposed increased sanctions on Venezuela after the election, while recognizing Gonzalez as the “president-elect.” In response, Venezuela introduced new legislation imposing harsh penalties on those promoting coercive actions against the country.



